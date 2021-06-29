King (0-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Angels.

King got into trouble right from the start Monday, serving up a solo shot to Shohei Ohtani and an RBI double to Jared Walsh in the first inning. He was later tagged with an unearned run after he was pulled in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old righty hasn't finished five innings in any of his last four outings and he's still searching for his first win of the season. King owns a 4.06 ERA through 44.1 innings. He's lined up to face the Mets at home this weekend.