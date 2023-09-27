King did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one hit and five walks over six scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Tuesday was King's seventh straight start, dating back to Aug. 24, after beginning 2023 in the bullpen. In those seven outings, he hasn't allowed more than a run in any start -- throwing 34.1 innings with a 1.04 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 47:9 K:BB. However, King has thrown 100.2 innings this year, far exceeding his previous high of 63.1 in 2021, so there's a possibility he could be shut down. If he does make another start, it is slated for the last Yankees game of the season, on the road against the Royals.