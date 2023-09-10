King did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk over five innings against the Brewers while striking out nine.

King looked sharp against the Brewers, striking out four of the first seven batters he faced to open the contest. Two runs came across for Milwaukee in the top of the fourth, though only one was charged to King following a throwing error by DJ LeMahieu. The right-hander has now gone five innings in back-to-back starts, allowing a total of two earned runs over that stretch while posting a 13:1 K:BB.