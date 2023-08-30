King did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three hits over four scoreless innings in a 4-2 win over the Tigers. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

King set down the first six Tigers and surrendered just three singles across his four innings in his role as an opener of sorts. Across his two starts (against Washington and Detroit), the 28-year-old has gone a combined 6.2 innings allowing only four hits and one unearned run while striking out eight and walking two. It appears likely that the Yankees will continue to deploy him in a similar fashion with Jhony Brito following him in a bulk-relief role. If King does draw another start, it would likely occur over the weekend in Houston.