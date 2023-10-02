King (4-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits over four innings in a 5-2 loss against Kansas City. He struck out one.

King had a rough game to end the season, as he had not allowed more than one earned run in his last seven starts dating back to August 24. Solo home runs by Edward Olivares and Dairon Blanco in the fourth inning chased him from the outing after throwing 71 pitches. The right-hander wrapped the campaign with a 2.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 127 strikeouts across 104.2 innings, working both as a starter and reliever. His success switching between either role may afford the team flexibility with his position in 2024.