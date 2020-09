King allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in Friday's Game 1 win against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

King was making his third start of the season to begin Friday's twin bill, but he didn't factor into the decision as he struggled against the long ball. The right-hander hasn't had any scoreless outings this season and now carries a 6.33 ERA over 21.1 innings. His next appearance could come out of the bullpen.