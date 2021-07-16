King (finger) has played catch without discomfort and hopes to be activated during this weekend's series versus Boston, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.

King injured his right middle finger while lifting weights July 5 and was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list. He recently indicated that he is doing better, explaining, "It's good now. It felt good throwing. It was pretty bad the first day. The swelling and pain have gone down considerably. I'll throw two of the three days (during the All-Star break) and probably throw a bullpen Thursday or Friday and see where I am." King has posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 47:21 K:BB across 48.1 innings this season.