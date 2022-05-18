King earned a hold against the Orioles on Tuesday, pitching three perfect innings during which he struck out six batters.

Starter Jameson Taillon was lifted after giving up a leadoff double in the sixth inning, and King promptly snuffed out the threat by striking out the next three batters. The righty reliever went two more frames, setting down the side in order in each and collecting three more punchouts. King has been a force as a full-time reliever this season, recording a 1.40 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 37:4 K:BB over 25.2 innings.