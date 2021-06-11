King didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Twins after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks across 3.2 innings, He struck out three.

King has shifted between the bullpen and the rotation this season and while his recent outings have been underwhelming, he still owns a 3.77 ERA across 10 appearances (three starts) in 2021. The right-hander has a good shot at staying in the rotation for the upcoming few weeks with Corey Kluber (shoulder) sidelined through the All-Star break, but he'll need to show more in his upcoming outings to remain in the rotation. King should be scheduled to start next week against the Blue Jays on the road.