King is listed as the starter for Saturday's game against Miami, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Like many major-league relievers, King was a starter in the minors and at the beginning of his MLB career, so being the first pitcher on the mound won't be an entirely new experience. He'll likely be more of an opener than a true starter Saturday, though he did record eight outs in his most recent relief appearance Tuesday against the White Sox and has thrown at least two full innings in 14 of his 38 outings this year, so he may last longer than most openers. Jhony Brito was recalled on Friday and could handle the bulk role behind King, though the Yankees have yet to lay out their plans.