King will be on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

King was battling for a spot with the Yankees' pitching staff during camp, and he was selected for the roster over Clarke Schmidt, who was sent to the alternate training site Tuesday. The pair of transactions could signal that King will open the season with a spot in the starting rotation while Masahiro Tanaka (concussion) continues to recover. The right-hander logged a 5.48 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 46 innings in the minors last year.