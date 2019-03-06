General manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that King (elbow) would undergo an MRI in a few days, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Yankees are likely just trying to glean more information about the stress reaction in King's throwing elbow, which has sidelined him for most of spring training. At this stage, King doesn't look like he'll be ready for Opening Day, though he wasn't viewed as a realistic candidate for the big-league rotation anyway.