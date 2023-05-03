King walked one and struck out three over 1.2 scoreless innings to record his second save of the season in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.

Clay Holmes blew his second save of the year Monday, opening the door for King to collect a save in his second straight appearance. Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave Holmes the dreaded vote of confidence after Monday's performance, but King is making a strong push for more save opportunities with a 1.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 17.1 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander has recorded at least four outs in each of his nine appearances to begin the season, so even if Holmes' grip on the closer role slips further, King could still find himself in a high-leverage fireman role rather than limited to the ninth inning.