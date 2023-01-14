King (elbow) signed a one-year deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
King got off to an excellent start last season, posting a 2.29 ERA in 51 innings of relief while striking out 33.2 percent of opposing batters. He hit the injured list with a fractured elbow shortly after the All-Star break and wound up missing the rest of the year, though he was able to avoid Tommy John surgery and could be ready for the start of next season.
