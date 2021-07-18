Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that King (finger) will remain on a "no-throw" program for about 5-to-7 more days, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After landing on the 10-day injured list July 8 with a right middle finger contusion, King was hoping that he would be ready to go coming out of the All-Star break, but the injured digit has apparently bothered him more than he anticipated. Due to an off day Monday, the Yankees won't require a replacement in the rotation for King until July 24 in Boston. King posted a 4.44 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB in 26.1 innings over his six starts since he joined the rotation in early June.