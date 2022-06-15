King earned a hold against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed one walk and struck out two batters.

King's control was a bit shaky -- half of his 24 pitches were balls -- but he racked up seven swinging strikes and didn't allow any hits. The right-hander preserved a narrow lead during his time on the mound to pick up his team-leading ninth hold. King has thrived in a variety of roles for New York this season, adding three wins and a save to his holds tally and posting a 2.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 46:8 K:BB across 34.1 innings.