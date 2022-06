King (3-1) struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the win over Detroit on Sunday.

The game went into extra innings, and King was tasked with the 10th frame. The right-hander excelled, striking out all three batters he faced on 11 pitches. He was rewarded with his third win as a result of New York scoring in the bottom of the inning. King has posted a 2.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 42:6 K:BB over 31 innings while notching seven holds and one save on the campaign.