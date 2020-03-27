Yankees' Michael King: Optioned to Triple-A
King was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
King was expected to compete for a rotation spot given the injuries to Luis Severino (elbow) and James Paxton (back). However, he struggled in his last two appearances in Grapefruit League action and is now likely to start his season in the minors. King had a shortened 2019 season due to a stress reaction in his elbow, but did manage to make his major-league debut.
