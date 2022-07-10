King earned a hold over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two batters over two innings.

King came on with two outs in the sixth inning, and he got Trevor Story to fly out with a pair of runners on base. The right-handed reliever then pitched a clean seventh, but he gave up a two-out double to J.D. Martinez in the eighth, and that hit was cashed in for a run after he departed. King was nonetheless credited for a hold -- his eighth since the start of June. Over 14 games during that stretch, he's allowed just two runs over 17.1 innings while recording a 24:9 K:BB.