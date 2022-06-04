King pitched a perfect eighth inning while striking out one to pick up his seventh hold of the year in a 3-0 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

With multiple injuries in the Yankees bullpen, King appears to be the go-to setup man for closer Clay Holmes. King boasts an excellent 2.08 xFIP and Yankees manager Aaron Boone has shown confidence using him in high-leverage situations. If Holmes were to pitch on consecutive days while Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) and Jonathan Loaisiga (Shoulder) remain on the injured list, King could be in line for his second vulture save of the year.