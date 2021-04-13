King is considered a strong candidate if the Yankees were to implement a sixth starter, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

King dazzled in his only outing this season, pitching six innings of scoreless, one-hit ball out of the bullpen April 4. He was subsequently sent to the team's alternate site, though he is traveling with the club as part of the taxi squad. King is very likely to get another opportunity to pitch in the majors relatively soon, whether in a relief or starting role. He's most likely to function as a long reliever, but the right-hander would be a viable candidate if the Yankees decided to go with a six-man rotation.