Yankees' Michael King: Promoted to Double-A

King was promoted to Double-A Trenton on Saturday.

King was acquired by the Yankees in exchange for Garrett Cooper and Caleb Smith over the offseason. He's having what could be a breakout season so far this year, recording a 1.79 and a 27.4 percent strikeout rate in seven starts for High-A Tampa. The strikeouts in particular are a surprise, as the young righty had never struck out more than 18 percent of batters at any stop in his minor-league career before this year. King doesn't have much prospect pedigree and was just a 12th-round pick back in 2016, but if his hot start carries over to Double-A he could put himself on the map.