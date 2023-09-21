King (4-7) took the loss against Toronto on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out 13 batters over seven innings.

Though he was tagged with the loss due to a stagnant New York offense, King pitched arguably his best game as a major-leaguer, tallying a career-best strikeout total and racking up 16 whiffs over seven frames. The only run he allowed came when Bo Bichette reached on a two-out infield single to knock in Kevin Kiermaier in the third inning. King has been a strikeout machine over his past three outings, posting a 30:2 K:BB along with a 1.62 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 16.2 innings. It would be an understatement to say that his late-season transition to the rotation has gone well, and King could be setting himself up for a full-time role as a starter in 2024 with his recent outstanding run.