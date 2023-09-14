Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said that King is built up for 85-90 pitches in Thursday's start versus the Red Sox, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

King reached 79 pitches his last time out against the Brewers when he fanned nine over five innings while yielding just one earned run. The right-hander has been excellent since moving into the Yankees' rotation, collecting a 1.08 ERA and 21:3 K:BB over 16.2 frames. He's making a case to be one of the team's five starters heading into next season.