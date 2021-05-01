site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-michael-king-recalled-by-yankees | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Michael King: Recalled by Yankees
By
RotoWire Staff
May 1, 2021
at
10:48 am ET 1 min read
King was recalled by the Yankees on Saturday.
King continues to be shuffled between the Yankees' alternate training site and the major-league roster. He'll rejoin the big-league bullpen after Darren O'Day (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read