The Yankees recalled King from their alternate training site Tuesday.
He'll be taking the active roster spot of Deivi Garcia, who was optioned to the Yankees' alternate site following his spot start in Monday's loss to the Orioles. King was effective over two extended long relief outings with the Yankees earlier this season, covering nine scoreless frames while allowing only eight baserunners.
