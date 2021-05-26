King covered three innings out of the bullpen Tuesday in the Yankees' 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays, surrendering one run on six hits and a walk while striking out three.

King tossed 54 pitches over the three-inning appearance, his longest outing since April 16. The Yankees needed King to eat innings after starter Corey Kluber covered only three frames before departing with right shoulder tightness. The Yankees will send Kluber in for an MRI on Wednesday to glean a better picture of the severity of his injury, leaving his availability in question for his next turn through the rotation Sunday in Detroit. King and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Deivi Garcia would appear to be the leading candidates to step into the rotation if Kluber isn't cleared for the weekend.