Yankees' Michael King: Returning to mound
King (elbow) will make a rehab appearance with the Gulf Coast League Yankees on Thursday.
King was sidelined just before the start of spring training with elbow discomfort and suffered a setback in April that has kept him sidelined, but he's finally set to make his return to competitive action with a one-inning appearance in the Gulf Coast League scheduled for Thursday. King started last season at High-A Tampa before making six starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he posted a 4-0 record and an excellent 1.15 ERA. Assuming he makes it through his rehab appearances without any setbacks, the 24-year-old right-hander said he's hoping to rejoin the RailRiders in the first week of August.
