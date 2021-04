King was optioned to the alternate training site after Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

The 25-year-old rejoined the big-league roster Tuesday and will head back to the alternate site after firing two scoreless innings during Wednesday's victory. King has yet to allow a run through 11 innings for the Yankees this season, so it shouldn't be too long before he's back in the majors. Wandy Peralta is expected to be added to the roster Thursday after being acquired from the Giants earlier this week.