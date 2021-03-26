King hurled 2.1 innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus Philadelphia, allowing seven runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two.

King was knocked around early in the contest, allowing the first four Philadelphia batters to reach base before getting his first out and yielding five runs prior to being pulled for a reliever. He went back out for the second frame and allowed another two runs before pitching a clean third inning. King has given up 12 earned runs across 15.1 inning this spring and may have pitched his way out of a roster spot with Thursday's ugly outing.