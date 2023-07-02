King (2-4) allowed a hit and struck out two without walking a batter over 3.1 innings of relief to earn the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

King covered the most innings of the six pitchers the Yankees deployed in a bullpen game. He's no stranger to longer relief outings -- he's gone past an inning in 20 of his 27 appearances on the year, though Saturday's effort was his longest of the season. King now has a 2.84 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB through 44.1 innings overall while adding five saves and three holds. He remains in the mix for some high-leverage work, but his ability to go multiple innings makes him a versatile part of the New York bullpen.