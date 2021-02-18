King was mentioned by manager Aaron Boone on Wednesday as one of a handful of pitchers who could be competing for the fifth-starter job this spring, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

King struggled to the tune of a 7.76 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 26.2 innings last season, so he is likely a longshot to open the season in the rotation. Still, Boone suggested that there will be a competition among a handful of pitchers for the final rotation spot heading into the campaign, so King could be given the opportunity if he turns heads during spring training.