King completed 3.2 innings against Boston on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

For the second time this season, King came in to log multiple relief innings following a short start by James Paxton. King was better Sunday than in his first outing, but both hits he allowed left the yard, temporarily staking Boston to a lead after each long ball. Paxton's spot in the rotation looks to be secure despite his early season struggles, but King would be among the candidates to step in if the former were to miss any turns.