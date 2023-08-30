King is lined up to receive another start Sunday at Houston, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

King built his pitch count up to 61 in his most recent start Tuesday versus the Tigers while striking out five batters over four scoreless innings. Jhony Brito will likely be available in bulk relief Sunday against the Astros, but King is perhaps making a case to be treated as more of a traditional starter rather than just an opening pitcher. The 28-year-old right-hander boasts an overall 2.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 87:25 K:BB in 73 innings this season for the Yankees.