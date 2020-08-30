King allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.

After earning his first major-league win during his last start, King was called on for the first game of Sunday's twin bill. He was slightly less effective against the Mets, and he had to settle for a no-decision as the Yankees came from behind to win the matinee. It's unclear when King will next take the mound, especially with Deivi Garcia now on the major-league roster.