King pitched six scoreless innings against Toronto on Sunday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

Starter Domingo German was removed after yielding three runs across three frames, and the Yankees subsequently handed the ball to King. The right-hander went on to dominate Blue Jays hitters, giving up only a fourth-inning walk and single while retiring the final 16 batters he faced. King ended up throwing as many pitches (68) across his six innings as German did in three, with 48 of the former's throws going for strikes. King will likely be unavailable for a few days due to the extended outing, but it is a positive sign that he looked so good in his first appearance of the campaign after struggling to a 7.76 ERA with the big club last season.