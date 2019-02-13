King has been shut down for three weeks after an MRI discovered a stress reaction in his right elbow, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

King will undergo another MRI after the three-week rest period, after which the Yankees will determine the next step in his recovery process. If everything checks out, King could push for a big-league roster spot thanks to the 1.79 ERA and 4.4 percent walk rate he posted in 161 innings across the three highest levels of the minors last season.

