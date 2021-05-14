King pitched 2.1 innings in relief against Tampa Bay on Thursday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six.

The right-hander came on in relief of Jameson Taillon with a pair of runners on base and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. King registered a strikeout to escape the jam but then served up a three-run homer to Randy Arozarena in the next frame. The trio of runs were the first King has given up this season. Despite the imperfect outing, he still owns a 1.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 14.2 innings.