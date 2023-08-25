King did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks over 2.2 innings against the Nationals while striking out three.

King pitched well over the first two innings but found himself in a jam in the third after walking two of the first four batters he faced in the frame. One unearned run came home following a fielding error by Anthony Volpe and the right-hander was then relieved by Keynan Middleton as New York went with a bullpen day. The Yankees have now lost the last four games in which King has appeared, though he's held his own so far in August with a 3.00 ERA and 20:5 K:BB.