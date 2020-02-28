Yankees' Michael King: 'Strong candidate' for rotation
King is considered a frontrunner to join the Yankees' starting rotation to begin the season, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Already considered a contender for a rotation spot following James Paxton's back surgery, King has climbed further into the conversation with news of Luis Severino (elbow) missing the entire season. The 24-year-old has pitched only two innings in the majors but has compiled a 2.93 ERA over 77 appearances in the minor leagues, 58 of which have come as a starter.
