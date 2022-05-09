King (2-1) was tagged with a blown save and a loss in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rangers, giving up two runs on two hits and one walk over 1.1 innings. He struck out three.

King has been dominant this season, but he showed that he was mortal with a less-than-sharp effort Sunday. The right-hander entered with a runner on second base and the Yankees holding a one-run lead in the seventh inning and walked the first hitter he faced. After getting the next two batters out, King threw a wild pitch that allowed the tying run to score, then served up a two-run homer to Brad Miller. This was only the second time in nine appearances this season that he has been charged with an earned run, and his ERA still sits at a tidy 1.42 across 19 innings.