Play

King's contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

With Domingo German getting placed on administrative leave, King was summoned from the minors to take the open bullpen spot. A stress reaction in his throwing elbow erased his entire first half. Since getting healthy, King logged a 5.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 54 innings (12 appearances) in the minors, primarily at Double-A and Triple-A. King, who is more about pitchability and command than high-end stuff, broke out with a big year in 2018 and has a chance to compete for a permanent spot on the big-league roster at some point next year. Look for him to work in low-leverage situations down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories