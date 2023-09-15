King (4-6) took the loss in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Boston, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over 4.2 innings.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said earlier in the day that King had built up to 85-to-90 pitches, and the right-hander was right on target with 87 pitches (56 strikes). He appeared to be getting stronger as the game wore on, striking out the final three batters he faced and not allowing a run after the first frame, which bodes well for his ability to continue going deeper into contests. Nonetheless, King got no run support from the Yankees offense Thursday and ended up with his first loss since Aug. 12. It looks like he'll be a fixture in the rotation moving forward, and he's shined in that role of late, allowing just three earned runs while posting a 29:4 K:BB over his past 21.1 innings.