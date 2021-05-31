King (0-2) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Tigers after allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while fanning two across 2.1 innings.

King couldn't even get out of the third inning due to his command issues -- tossing just 37 of his 63 pitches for strikes -- and his lack of effectiveness. This was his first start of the campaign and while the results weren't encouraging, he's still been a reliable presence on the mound for the Yankees and owns a 2.86 ERA on the season.