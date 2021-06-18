King did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win over the Blue Jays. He allowed three runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out one across 4.1 innings.

King was able to keep the ball in the park, but he couldn't go the distance, throwing 60 pitches, 41 for strikes, and leaving the game with a runner on first and one out in the fifth. In four starts since filling in for Corey Kluber in the rotation, King has collected two losses and 13 runs (11 earned) over 15.2 innings. The right-hander lines up to take his next turn at home Wednesday against Kansas City.