King (6-2) was tagged with the loss in extra innings against Boston on Friday, giving up an unearned run without allowing a hit or a walk in one inning.

King didn't allow any baserunners, but a two-out wild pitch allowed Xander Bogaerts -- who opened the inning at second base as the automatic runner and moved over to third on a flyout -- to score the winning run. The loss does little to mar what has been a standout season for the righty reliever -- he's posted a 2.19 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 64:15 K:BB over 49.1 innings while notching 15 holds, six wins and a save. Since the start of June, King has allowed only two earned runs across 20.1 frames.