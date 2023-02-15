King (elbow) said Wednesday that he's thrown about 10 times from a mound over the past six weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

King is not only throwing off the mound, but he's using all of his pitches, and has already faced live hitters. The right-hander believes he'll be ready for the start of the season after missing the final two months of 2022 because of a fractured elbow that required surgery. Assuming he continues to make steady progress as spring training unfolds, King should be a strong late-inning option for the Yankees during the 2023 campaign.