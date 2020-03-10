Yankees' Michael King: Unlikely to grab rotation spot
King has struggled in his last two Grapefruit League starts and may no longer be in the mix for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.
King got off to a strong start this spring but struggled in an appearance against Philadelphia on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in 2.2 innings. With Jordan Montgomery and Jonathan Loaisiga the favorites to land the No. 4 and No. 5 spots in the Yankees' Opening Day rotation, King figures to be the odd man out, per Miller.
