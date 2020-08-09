King (0-1) took the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader in Tampa Bay after allowing three runs on one hit and five walks over 3.2 innings. He had four strikeouts.

The 25-year-old entered Saturday with a 6:0 K:BB through seven innings this season, but he never showed much command Saturday, throwing only 36 of his 70 pitches for strikes. King has a 7.59 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 10.2 innings this season and should return to his role as a long reliever.