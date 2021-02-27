King is slated to take the mound for the Yankees' first spring training game against Toronto on Sunday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

King is among a group of pitchers manager Aaron Boone mentioned as being in competition for the fifth-starter job, and he'll have a chance to showcase his stuff immediately against the Blue Jays. The right-hander struggled mightily in 26.2 big-league innings last season, so he'll likely need to dominate during spring training to claim a spot in the Opening Day rotation.